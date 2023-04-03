Apple has introduced the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Autopay as a new payment option for subscription-based purchases on its App Store in India, according to Inc 42.

Via UPI Autopay, users can set up automated payment options for recurring payments using any UPI app that supports the feature. Inc. 42 says this was discovered when Apple sent this email its Indian customers to tell them about the feature: With UPI AutoPay you can now pay for new streaming services, games, music, movies and more. It’s simple, secure and easy to set up.

The UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The interface facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

The autopay feature allows users to make recurring transactions automatically up to Rs. 15,000 through UPI apps and upto Rs. 1 lacs via authorization on the due date.

