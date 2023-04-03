As noted by AppleInsider, recent research from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) iPhone models held seven spots in a list of the top ten best-selling smartphones in 2022, with the iPhone 13 leading the way.

It had 8% unit share. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the leader in revenue with an 11% share, followed by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to DSCC, Apple also dominated quarter four of 2022 with four of the top five best-selling iPhones in units and revenue. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro accounted for a 25% share of units and a 38% share of revenues.

AppleInsider also notes that U.S. sales for the iPhone 14 continue to be strong compared to the 2022 iPhone 13 with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the country’s top-seller. This is based surveys from Wave7 Research as summarized by J.P. Morgan.

