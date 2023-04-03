Dark Noise — the white noise app for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad — has been updated to version 3.0. The biggest new feature in Dark Noise 3.0 is the introduction of a free tier. The free tier includes access to high free sounds as well as full support for infinitely looping sounds, Shortcuts, Siri integration, and the Timer feature. This means that you can now enjoy the best white noise app for free!

For those who want even more features and sounds, there is Dark Noise Pro. This optional upgrade unlocks over 50 sounds, the ability to create custom mixes, alternate app icons, and alternate premium themes. With Dark Noise Pro, you can customize your white noise experience to your liking.

Dark Noise 3.0 also begins the process of improving the experience of Dark Noise with headphones or nicer speakers. This update includes four stereo remasters of existing sounds: Rain, Thunderstorm, Beach, and Airplane Interior. Future updates will include more remasters as well as a new focus on increasing the variety of sounds in Dark Noise.

Users who purchased Dark Noise before the 3.0 update will have all current Dark Noise Pro features unlocked automatically. There may be features in the future that require Dark Noise Pro, but for now original users will get all of the same features Dark Noise Pro.

Dark Noise 3.0 is available on the App Store to download for free. Dark Noise Pro is currently available for US$2.99 a month, $19.99 a year with a 3 day trial, or a one time purchase for $49.99.

