The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t believe this news item, but The Elec claims that, facing “plummeting” Mac sales amid a severe PC market downturn, Apple in January completely suspended production of its custom-designed M2 series processors that power new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the latest MacBook Air.

From the article: Taiwan’s TSMC did not send 5 nano-process M2 chip wafer workpieces to the outsourced semiconductor package test (OSAT) in January and February, according to the OSAT industry on the 3rd. It is believed that it was because Apple requested to stop production as demand for MacBooks dwindled.

However, I think The Elec is way off base. Here’s why:

° A January report by the Canalys research group Apple sold approximately 7.2 million Macs in Q4 for 11% global PC market share. That compares to 7.million Mac sales in Q4 of 2021, a year-over-year drop of 7.5%. That’s hardly “plummeting.” Despite this Apple now has 11% of the global PC market compared to 8.5% in the year-ago quarter. And its Q4 sales were down much less than the three companies ahead of it in market share.

° A January report by Counterpoint Research saw only a 3% dip in Mac sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 despite overall global computer sales declining 27.8%.

Yes, Mac sales are down. However, Apple is doing MUCH better than the overall PC industry. The tech giant may have slowed production of its M2 processors, but I’m very dubious that it completely suspended it for any length of time.

