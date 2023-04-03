Western European PC (desktop, notebook and workstation) shipments fell by 38% year-on-year to 10.7 million units in quarter four (Q4) of 2022 according to the latest Canalys estimates.

The research group says that, in Q4, notebooks performed worst, with 8.6 million units shipped, 40% less than a year ago. Desktop shipments also faced a significant decline, down 29% to 2.1 million units.

Apple placed fourth for the quarter and full year and faced the largest sequential drop shipping 39% less Macs in Q4 than in Q3, which had seen substantial channel-fill and fulfillment of backlogged orders from supply constraints earlier in the year.

According to Canalys, Apple sold 6.3 million Macs in Western Europe in 2022. That gives it 12.2% of the region’s PC market share. That compares to sales of 6.7 million Macs and 10.3% market share in 2021.

In Q4 2022, the tablet market also suffered from muted consumer spending as shipments dropped 17% to 6.6 million units notes Canalys. Apple’s launch of the 10th generation iPad in Q4 helped extend its pole position in Western Europe’s tablet market as it stayed flat year-on-year in Q4. However, for the full year 2022, it saw shipments decline 16%, in line with the wider market.

Still, for all of 2022, Apple increased its tablet market share in Western Europe. It sold 11.1 million iPads in 2022 for 44.1% market share. That compares to sales of 13.4 million iPads and 43.2% market share in 2021.

For the full year 2022, PC and tablet shipments fell 21% and 18% respectively. Canalys says the market is expected to face further declines for most of 2023, but return to growth in the final quarter of the year.

