ZAGG has announced XTR3 screen protection and protective cases infused with Graphene, which it says one of the strongest materials on earth.

The new screen protectors and cases are available for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG case accessories for these Apple devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com and in-store at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide.

Here’s the product line-up:

Glass XTR3 ($59.99) – ZAGG InvisibleShield’s most technologically advanced screen protector!

Glass Elite ($39.99)

Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99)

Glass Elite VisionGuard ($49.99)

Glass Elite Privacy ($44.99)

Glass Elite Privacy 360 ($59.99)

Cases:

Luxe Snap ($39.99)

Crystal Palace ($39.99)

Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99)

Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand ($54.99)

Santa Cruz Snap ($49.99)

Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand ($54.99)

Milan Snap ($49.99)

London Snap ($49.99)

Manhattan Snap ($49.99)

Denali Snap ($59.99)

Denali Snap with Kickstand ($59.99)

Everest Snap with Kickstand ($69.99)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related