Apple – which has avoided the mass layoffs that have claimed tens of thousands of workers at Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft – has quietly begun axing contractors, according to The New York Post, quoting unnamed folks with “direct knowledge of the matter.”

The article says that, over the past few days has started to cut ties with hundreds of contractors — workers technically employed by outside agencies who work alongside Apple employees on projects. Instead of waiting for contracts that are typically renewed every 12 to 15 months to expire, Apple is firing contractors outright, according to The Post.

This isn’t the company’s first such move. Last August, Bloomberg said the company had laid off many of its contract-based recruiters. The article said “the decision stems from a move to be more careful during uncertain times, though it isn’t a companywide policy.” Purportedly, the changes won’t affect all teams.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related