T-Mobile says its customers can soon experience MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service bringing the actionof Major League Soccer to the Apple TV app.

MLS Season Pass (US$99 annual value) will be available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Feb. 21 for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. To access, T-Mobile customers just need to download the app and sign in with their phone number. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, go here.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can watch every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass now to enjoy hundreds of hours of on-demand content and tune-in for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 25. For more information about MLS Season Pass, go here.

