According to the Apple Developer website, 81% of all iOS devices introduced in the past four years use iOS 16. Fifteen percent use iOS 15, while 4% use an earlier version.

When it comes to all iOS devices, 72% run iOS 16. Twenty-percent run iOS 15, and 8% run an easier version of the operating system.

Regarding the iPad, 53% of all Apple tablets released in the last four years are running iPadOS 16. Thirty-nine percent are running iPadOS 15, while 8% are running an earlier version.

When it comes to all iPads, 50% are running iPadOS 16. Thirty-seven percent are running iPadOS 15, while 13% are running an earlier version.

