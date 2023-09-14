Apple is now selling an US$19 1-meter USB-C Charge Cable ($19) and an $29 240W 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable ($29), charging iPhone 15 models, iPads, and Macs.

The charge cables are made with a woven design — with USB-C connectors on both ends — and are designed for charging, syncing, and transferring data between USB-C devices. They support charging of up to 240 watts and transfers data at USB 2 rates.

Apple says that you can pPair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to “conveniently charge your devices from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities.” Alas, the USB-C power adapters are sold separately.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related