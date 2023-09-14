Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the new Apple Original podcast, “Magnificent Jerk,” hosted by journalist Maya Lin Sugarman, formerly of The Washington Post.

“Magnificent Jerk” follows Lin Sugarman on a journey that starts with a box of her late uncle’s forgotten screenplays and leads to her discovering that he was a leader of a Chinese gang, that he went to jail, and, in a final twist, that he poured his incredible life story into a screenplay that was then turned into a low-budget action movie starring Rob Lowe, Burt Reynolds, and Ice-T.

The podcast will premiere globally on September 18, 2023 with the first two episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly, beginning on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at apple.co/MagnificentJerk.

