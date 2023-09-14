JSAUX has announced its first case for the iPhone 15, plus a bunch of other accessories.

The company has docking station as well as a wide array of connectors ready for Apple’s new smartphone, the first of its kind to feature a USB-C port instead of lightning connectors. All these accessories can be purchased here, and will be available after the iPhone 15 hits the shelves.

Here’s how the products are described:

° JSAUX’s first-ever iPhone case, the RingLax Case, has been designed for people that enjoy watching content on their phones. Designed to be MagSafe compatible, this case is tailor-made for all four versions of the iPhone 15. Offering a comfortable grip, it significantly reduces the risk of accidental slips. What’s more, it doubles as a convenient phone stand, suitable for enjoying media content or making video calls. You can get your hands on this versatile case for US$29.99

° The 8-In-1 docking station is designed to gently accommodate your iPhone 15 both at your desktop and your nightstand, while charging it. It features three ports on its back: a USB-C PD, a USB-A 3.0, and an HDMI 1.4 port. On its sides, you will find an SD / TF card slots, two more USB-A 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack that can be used to plug either a pair of headphones or a microphone. It’s available for $59.99.

° A range of USB-C adapters include several connectors that will help new iPhone users to connect their devices to an HDMI 1.4 port. For professional (and amateur) photographers there’s also an accessory that lets them connect their SD and microSD cards. There will also be a USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter, for those wanting to transfer music from their iPhone.

