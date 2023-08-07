Earlier this summer, Travis Scott was cleared of criminal wrongdoing relating to the tragic crowd crush that occurred during his Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

A new report released by the Houston Police Department details its investigation into the deadly 2021 Astroworld crowd crush revealed a host of details about the night that left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds injured—including revelations of a multimillion-dollar agreement between headliner Travis Scott and Apple contingent on the show’s completion, according to The Chron.

In November 2021an US$750 million lawsuit was filed against Apple, promoter Live Nation, and performers Drake and Travis Scott. The lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, says that gross negligence lead to the injuries and deaths at the Astroworld concert, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Ten people died following a deadly crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert. Buzbee’s suit, which also names Apple Music — which streamed the event — and Epic Records, alleges gross negligence and seeks damages for “the loss of mental and physical health, and human life.”

“No amount of money will ever make these plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life,” Buzbee said in the document. “The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought.”

The Houston Chronicle reported that 50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park. At a press conference following the concert, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña clarified the timeline. He said that at 9 p.m. the crowd began surging forward during Scott’s set as there was panic and people running for safety.

At that point, Scott paused the show several times to ask security to help out fans, and members of the fire department were sent into the dense crowd to rescue the injured. At 9:38 p.m. a “mass-casualty incident” was triggered, at which time CPR began to be administered to several unconscious fans.

First noted by Houston Landing’s Matt Sledge, the 1,266-page report released by HPD mentions a $4.5 million incentive Scott would be paid by Apple Music upon the completion of the show. Noted on page 1,096 of HPD’s report is a contractual agreement between Scott and Apple Music. The contract included five stipulations that would have to be fulfilled in order for Scott to receive the $4.5 million sum. “Of those 5 acts, one was to complete the show,” the report reads.

A grand jury in Texas declined to indict Scott for a deadly crowd surge at his concert in 2021. e grand jury of the 228th District Court of Harris County found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible.

Scott, who continued to perform for 37 minutes after local officials declared the concert a mass casualty event, has denied any wrongdoing in the night’s deadly crush and maintains he was unaware of the dire conditions in the crowd during his performance.

