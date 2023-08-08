Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Controversy over the first ever US TSMC plant aren’t going away – especially plans for around 500 Taiwanese construction workers to be flown in.

° From AppleInsider: Marking six months since the launch of its ChatGPT-like AI app, Microsoft has announced that it is bringing the technology to browsers such as Safari, “soon.”

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple partner TSMC is worried about labor shortages for its new plant in Germany.

° From MacTrast: A new Apple Card promotion for August offers Daily Cash rewards to Apple Card holders that make purchases at Panera Bread. Through the end of August, Apple Card‌ users who make a purchase at Panera using Apple Pay can earn 6% cash back instead of 3% cash back.

° From MacVoices Live!: A discussion on The Mac Show on The British Tech Network covered developers’ relationship with Apple.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related