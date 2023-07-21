Teaming up with several companies. Apple has announced a variety of summer saving offerings for Apple Pay users.

According to Apple, the deals let users “enjoy exclusive online offers on summer styles, hotels, events, and more when you shop with Apple Pay.” The deals are good now through July 26.

Participating companies include Costa, Gymboree, HBX, Hotel Tonight, Pacsun, Ray-Ban, Sonic, Sugar & Jade, SummerSalt, Sunglass Hut, The Children’s Place, and TodayTix. You can find all the details here.

