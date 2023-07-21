Beats, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple, has announced Beats Studio Pro, the next generation of Beats’ over-ear headphone.

With all-new and improved interior components, Studio Pro offers next-level audio fidelity, fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking1, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C3 and enhanced call performance, according to Samuel Ross, Beats Principal Design Consultant.

Beats Studio Pro is available to order starting today in black, deep brown, navy and sandstone, for US$349.99 from apple.com. It’s also available on-shelf at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers.

According to Ross, Beats Studio Pro offers an array of native features for Apple and Android users:

Apple Compatibility:

One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account4

“Hey Siri” – simply say “Hey Siri” to activate your voice assistant5

Find My – locate your lost headphones on a map based on the last known connected location6

Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

Android Compatibility:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap, and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account7

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices8

Find My Device – easily locate your lost headphones with Google Find My Device

Beats app for Android – unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features to get the most out of your headphones

