ZAGG has announced a new family of desktop keyboards – including wireless (ZAGG Pro) and wired (ZAGG Connect) options to suit all keyboard needs.
The new range includes:
Per the folks at ZAGG, here are the features of the ZAGG Pro keyboards:
- Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging – Charge the ZAGG Pro Keyboards on a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad to ensure uninterrupted typing when you need it most. Qi charging eliminates the risk of a dead battery and keeps your workspace tidy and free from unnecessary cables. Users can also charge with the included Type-C cable.
- Pair with up to Three Devices – You can pair the ZAGG Pro Keyboards with up to three devices to seamlessly toggle between a phone, tablet, or computer from one keyboard.
- Long-lasting Battery – The keyboards have a Li-polymer battery that allows for three months of use before it needs recharging.
And here are the features of the ZAGG Connect keyboards:
- Compact Desktop Keyboard – The compact ZAGG Connect Keyboards fit nicely even in crowded workspaces.
- Convenient Wired Connection – Two options for conveniently attaching the ZAGG Connect Keyboards to your device: Lightning cable, or Type-C cable.
The new keyboards are now available on ZAGG.com and at ZAGG franchise locations nationwide.
