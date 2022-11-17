In a government press release, India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, said the country is close to approving a government proposal that would enforce USB-C as the standard charger on smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

From the press release: Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste …. The uniformity in charging port is a step towards LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at COP-26 which calls for ‘mindful and deliberate utilization’ by people worldwide instead of ‘mindful and wasteful consumption’. The LiFE mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Last month the European Parliament has voted in favor of enforcing USB-C as a common charging port across a range of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone, by the end of 2024. Starting spring 2026, this will also apply to laptops.

