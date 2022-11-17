In a new study, researchers at Mayo Clinic investigate whether an Apple Watch and its ECG feature can help early detect heart abnormalities, mainly left ventricular dysfunction, reports MyHealthyApple.

Left Ventricular dysfunction of the heart is usually followed by congestive heart failure that can lead to a multitude of cardiac disorders. According to the Mayo Clinic, one of the problems is that patients with cardiac dysfunction are often undiagnosed because people often don’t show symptoms (asymptomatic.)

In their study, the Clinic researchers used the single-lead ECG capability of the Apple Watch to collect the data and process it to identify left-ventricular dysfunction.

The researchers digitally enrolled 2,454 patients from 46 US states and 11 countries, who sent 125,610 ECGs to the data platform between August 2021 and February 2022 using their Apple Watch. As noted by MyHealthyApple, findings indicate that consumer-watch ECGs acquired in nonclinical environments can identify patients with cardiac dysfunction, a potentially life-threatening and often asymptomatic condition.

