WaterField Designs has introduced the handcrafted Magnetic Passport Wallet. The modern passport travel wallet is designed to help business and leisure travelers stay organized in foreign lands and breeze through airports, train stations, and international borders.

The Magnetic Passport Wallet keeps a passport, foreign bills and coins, train or plane tickets, credit cards, hotel keys, a pen, an AirTag, and other vital travel items secure and handy so travelers can relax and focus on their trip, according to company owner Gary Waterfield. A custom fabric made from Taslan, a lightweight high-tech woven fabric with a layer of tricot mesh for structure and a water-resistant coating, combines with premium full-grain leather for an elegant look, he adds.

The Magnetic Password Wallet is available in custom black Taslan and Tricot textile with black, blue, chocolate (dark brown), grizzly (light brown) or red full-grain leather. It costs US$119.

