Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: Following certification for unionization for the Apple Store at Towson Town Center, the union representing the employees says Apple is still not trying to negotiate in any meaningful way.

° From Inc4: The Tata Group will take over Wistron’s iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka.

° From 9to5Mac: The Apple App Store turns on newly announced ad slot for Today tab.

° From MacRumors: Apple this week launched a new Apple Card promotion that will provide customers who sign up for an Apple Card 10 percent Daily Cash back on App Store purchases during the first six months of card ownership.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson joins host Chuck Joiner to discuss his new book, “Adobe Lightroom: A Complete Course and Compendium of Features.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related