The second season of “The Afterparty” — the murder mystery comedy series — debuts today on Apple TV+.

The 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will introduce a new mystery, new characters and new episodes told through popular film genres. “The Afterparty” season two will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6.

Created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for season two, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

Here’s how the second season is described: In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

About Apple TV+

