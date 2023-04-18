HomePods can now send a notification when your smoke alarm goes off, notes TechCrunch.

When the smart speaker hears the alarm, it will send a notification to your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. The feature is available starting today for HomePod and HomePod mini owners, accessible via the Home app.

Once set up, it will serve the notification up on the iPhone lock screen as well as the Home app. TechCrunch notes that if your system is connected to a smart camera, it will also present video of your place, so you can see what’s going on in real-time. Apple notes that the feature in end-to-end encrypted, and all of the sound recognition is happening locally on the speaker, instead of the cloud.

