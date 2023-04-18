From The Washington Post: Israeli spyware maker NSO Group deployed at least three new “zero-click” hacks against iPhones last year, finding ways to penetrate some of Apple’s latest software, researchers at Citizen Lab have discovered.

The NSO describes itself as a company that “creates technology that helps government agencies prevent and investigate terrorism and crime to save thousands of lives around the globe.”

The Citizen Lab is an interdisciplinary laboratory based at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, Canada. It was founded by Ronald Deibert in 2001. The laboratory studies information controls that impact the openness and security of the Internet and that pose threats to human rights

The newly-reported attacks struck phones with iOS 15 and early versions of iOS 16 operating software, Citizen Lab says in a new report. The has shared its results with Apple, which has now fixed the flaws that NSO had been exploiting, reports The Washington Post.

