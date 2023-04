WaterField Designs introduces the Trigo Sling, the second limited-time conceptual piece in the company’s Sandbox Series.

It boasts X-Pac, a lightweight, 100% waterproof textile designed to be structured, sleek, and durable. The Trigo Sling has a padded tablet compartment, a swing-around quick-access pocket, and a Supreme Suspension strap.

It costs US$229. It’s only available for order through April 23.

