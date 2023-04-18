Apple and Alphabet have raised concerns with Amazon after learning that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on the Kindle app, reports Reuters. The tech giants are calling on Amazon to strengthen its content moderation.

The warnings were sparked by questions posed by Reuters to spokespeople at the three companies about users’ ability, via the Kindle app, to access and view online volumes of photographs of naked women, with titles such as “75 hot fully nude photos of a young blonde” and “Real Erotica: Amateur Naked Girls – Vol. 4″. Some appeared to show women and men engaging in sexual acts.

Apple and Alphabet told Reuters their concerns were around policy violations. However, they didn’t provide more details of how their rules were broken or about their warnings to Amazon.

