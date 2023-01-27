India’s smartphone shipments declined 9% year-over-year (YoY) to reach over 152 million units in 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

Apple continued to lead the premium smartphone segment, with the iPhone 13 emerging as the top-selling model. Apple also led the market in quarter four of 2022 in terms of shipment value.

The YoY decline, which is the second ever in India’s smartphone market, can be attributed to the decline in entry-level and budget segments that faced supply constraints at the beginning of the year and then witnessed lower demand throughout the year. However, the premium segment continued to rise and captured a double-digit share for the first time, leading to growth in retail average sales price, notes Counterpoint.

Overall, India smartphone market revenue remained flat despite 9% YoY decline in shipments. Samsung led the India smartphone market revenue with 20% share driven by its premium smartphone models, especially the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung increased its share in the premium segment and re-captured second position.

Apple rose from the fourth position in 2021 in revenue share and captured the second position in 2022. iPhone 13 captured the top smartphone model spot in 2022. China brands saw a decline in value share cumulatively, capturing 60% revenue share in 2022 as compared to 65% in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related