Samsung and Apple, which were ranked first and third respectively last year in the Russian smartphone market, slipped to the third and fourth positions in the first quarter, according to the South China Morning Post.

The article says Chinese smartphone brands are rushing into the Russian market after the retreat of Samsung and Apple which pulled out last March in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In March 2022, Samsung and Apple together accounted for 57 per cent of the Russian smartphone market, but a month later that figure fell to 34 per cent amid dwindling inventories, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

Russia, which is still mired in the conflict with Ukraine, has faced sanctions from Western governments and is facing boycotts from a large number of global companies. The South China Morning Post notes that China, however, has pledged to continue doing business with Russia and in fact has been forging closer business ties.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related