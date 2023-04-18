Apple TV+ has shared the first-look image and teaser for the second season of award-winning natural history series “Prehistoric Planet,” from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”).

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, it will debut globally in a five-day, week-long event on Apple TV+ starting on May 22. Here’s how season two is described: The new episodes transport viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail. This teaser traverses the globe to a land before our time, using the latest scientific research and stunning visual effects to bring audiences never-before-seen species on-screen, including notable dinosaurs new this season:

Isisaurus — An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made their home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain.

— An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made their home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain. Pectinodon — A fierce hunter and fond parent, this bird-like North American feathered dinosaur was part of the troodontid family. A sharp-clawed, long-legged predator, it was an adaptable hunter, its teeth and jaws suggesting that many sorts of small animals would have been on the menu.

— A fierce hunter and fond parent, this bird-like North American feathered dinosaur was part of the troodontid family. A sharp-clawed, long-legged predator, it was an adaptable hunter, its teeth and jaws suggesting that many sorts of small animals would have been on the menu. Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx — The biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, these gargantuan pterosaurs (prehistoric flying reptiles) were the size of a giraffe or small aircraft and are some of Prehistoric Planets most charismatic characters.

and — The biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, these gargantuan pterosaurs (prehistoric flying reptiles) were the size of a giraffe or small aircraft and are some of Prehistoric Planets most charismatic characters. And many more!

Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”).

