If Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are too expensive for your budget, give the US$24.95 Baseus Encok WM01 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones a look.

Available in black or white, they’re light and comfortable. The Bluetooth V.5 earphones provide five hours of audio (or up to 25 hours with the case). You can control music flow and access voice assistant simply by tapping on a side of the earphone.

The Encok WM01 are made of PU composite membrane and are as comfortable as Apple’s earbuds. And like then AirPods and AirPods Pro, they offer automatic pairing and connection.

That said, the Baseus’’ audio quality is good, but not nearly as good as Apple’s products. They don’t have the AirPods’ various sensors, spatial audio support, or the H1 headphone chip. And Apple’s devices have about an hour more battery life than the Encok WM01.

Are these shortcomings? Sure. But the Baseus device cost, as mentioned, $24.95 compared to $179 for the third generation AirPods and $249 for the AirPods Pro.

If you can’t spring for the Apple products or (like my daughter, constantly losing your earbuds) the Baseus model is a decent-sounding, very affordable choice.

APPLE WORLD TODAY RATING (OUT OF 5 STARS): ★★★★ (for price) and ★★★ (for audio quality)

