Jon Stewart’s hopes of winning an Emmy this year may have gotten a little harder after a recent decision from The TV Academy.

According to Variety, Stewart’s Apple+ show will now feature in the Outstanding Talk Series category alongside names such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bill Maher.

Apple TV+ and the creative teams behind “The Problem With Jon Stewart” had plans to compete in the outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special category, where its first season received an Emmy nomination last year. However, the Television Academy has denied its submission and moved the show to the outstanding talk series category, where it will face off against late-night hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

The second season of “The Problem With Jon Stewart” debuted in February with six new episodes on topics including topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy and more. Interviews include Stewart sitting down with General David Petraeus to discuss defense; State Senator Natham Dahm (R-OK) about crimes and guns; Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) about prison reform and rehabilitation, and for the first time ever the series will travel abroad for Stewart to speak with foreign policy leaders.

Here’s how season two is described: Host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.

Previous episodes, covering gender, taxes, Afghanistan, midterm elections and more, are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers, and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

The series’ podcast of the same name is available on Apple Podcasts and via RSS. The podcast was recently nominated for an Ambie Award in the Best Interview Podcast category. Last year, it was named Best Interview Podcast by Adweek’s Podcast of the Year Awards and received People’s Choice Podcast Award nominations for Best Male Host and Best Politics & News Podcast.

