The seventh-generation iPad mini‘s screen assembly will be rotated to reduce the effect of “jelly scrolling” that some users complain about with the current model, according to Weibo leaker, “Instant Digital” — as noted by MacRumors.

Plaintiff Christopher Bryan filed a class action complaint against Apple on Feb. 9 alleging the iPad Mini is defective as the display is prone to screen tearing. He says this can cause “one side of the screen to look as if it’s responding faster than the other side,” creating the visual disturbance known as “jelly scrolling.”

