Apple has announced that its updated Maps app is rolling out in Denmark and Greece.

For example, the Look Around feature comes to both countries. It’s powered by the new basemap and high-resolution 3D photography.

By the way, anecdotal evidence suggests Apple Maps is slowing winning over Google Maps users on the iPhone, according to The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article). Reasons include its attractive design and better public transportation directions. And some companies are finding Maps appealing.

