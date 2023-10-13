Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple’s next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest cellular modem, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu, enabling faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity for the devices.

° From AppleInsider: The Emirates airline has equipped 20,000 cabin crew members with Apple hardware, as part of its ‘One Device’ program to enhance in-flight services and experiences for passengers and crew.

° From Morning Brew: Threat actors are amping up attacks on Apple as its hardware becomes more widely used across a number of industries—and that has cybersecurity professionals scrambling to protect devices.

° From FORTUNE: Meta killed a developer’s yoga app for the metaverse when it learned he talked with Apple, according to a lawsuit.

° From ZDNET: For Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google is rolling out new features aimed squarely at keeping users safer online. First up, Apple users who also dabble in the Google ecosystem are getting a little more security this week as Google has unveiled some new password management features for iOS devices.

