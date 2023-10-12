Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for season four of “For All Mankind,” the hit, critically acclaimed space drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert.

The 10-episode fourth season will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024.

Here’s how season four is described: Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working toward.

The ensemble cast returning for season four includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

“For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

The first three seasons of “For All Mankind” are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

