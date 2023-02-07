Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 last month with security fixes; however, the update also introduced a new bug that prevents icons from appearing in Safari’s Favorites section, according to MacRumors.

For affected users, many of the websites in the Favorites section that would normally display an icon simply appear blank or show a letter only. MacRumors notes that it’s unclear if Apple is aware of the issue or if an additional macOS update will be necessary for a fix.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related