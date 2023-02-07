Apple has leased an office building in Sunnyvale, California, located at 605 West Maude Avenue, reports Silicon Valley. The office building totals about 150,000 square feet and is part of a three-building campus that’s owned by Kilroy Realty.

According to Silicon Valley, the tech giant’s rental deal “is a strong indicator that the tech giant continues to expand and solidify its long-term presence in Silicon Valley.” Besides a huge presence in its hometown of Cupertino, Apple also occupies numerous buildings in Sunnyvale, leases space in Santa Clara and owns buildings and empty land that could be the site of a big tech campus in north San Jose.

