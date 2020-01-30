Apple says all users in the U.S. can now experience a redesigned Maps with faster and more accurate navigation and comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls and more.

The company has completed the rollout of this new Maps experience in the U.S. and will begin rolling it out across Europe in the coming months, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

Maps is available to folks in over 200 countries and is available on users’ iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, and in the car with CarPlay. Cue says privacy is central to the Maps experience, offering personalized features created using on-device intelligence.

The app is integrated into apps such as Photos, Messages, Calendar, Weather and more. With MapKit and MapKit JS, Maps is also the foundation for many popular third-party apps and services like Instagram, Bank of America and Nike Run Club.

