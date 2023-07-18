Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Macworld: An original 2007 iPhone with just 4GB of storage, still in its box and cellophane wrapping, has wrapped up its 14-day auction and sold to the highest bidder for $190,372.80.

° From MacRumors:Some customers who had a poor experience with their Apple Savings accounts handled by Goldman Sachs are receiving one-time credits,

° From AppleInsider: Burna Boy fans can watch a live performance of the “Love, Damini” world tour on July 19 at 3 pm (Eastern) live on Apple Music.

° From 9to5Mac: Could the iPhone really have 99% customer satisfaction? The research firm PerfectRec checks it out.

° From iMore: Sunday night, in front of a sold-out Fort Lauderdale crowd, Lionel Messi was officially revealed as an Inter Miami player — despite glitches in the live stream on Apple TV+.

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Authorities in Russia have banned officials and state employees from using Apple hardware, including iPhones and iPads.

° From Fortune: A telecom company that once almost bought Apple is teetering on the brink of failure.

° From MacVoices Live!: In the second part of the discussion with Joe Kissell about “Take Control of Your Digital Legacy, Second Edition” he talks about the importance of designating a trusted digital executor and consulting professionals for handling digital assets.

