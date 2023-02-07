As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released updated firmware for the MagSafe Duo charger.

The US$130 MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a charge begins on contact. The charger folds together so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

There are no notes on what the firmware update includes. And there’s no obvious method for updating the ‌‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ Duo’s firmware, though it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate. You can check your ‌‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ Duo firmware by following the instructions in MacRumors’ MagSafe how to.

