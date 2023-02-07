In recognition of Europe’s Safer Internet Day (which is today), Apple is sharing powerful tools and resources to empower families and keep children safe online.

As a longtime privacy and security leader, Apple continues to innovate, create, and uplift family-friendly tools that promote children’s safety and privacy — along with parental controls that help families understand, monitor, and set limitations on their children’s screen time, says Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of User Privacy.

The resources Apple is sharing for Safer Internet Day include free educational sessions — online and in Apple Store locations — to help parents, guardians, teachers, and child safety advocates get the most out of the family-friendly safety tools across Apple devices. And on the App Store, Apple will highlight apps that create even more ways to promote child safety, privacy, and parental controls.

On Apple’s website, a dedicated page for families showcases a range of tools designed to help parents better manage how children use Apple devices.

Every February, Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for millions of people around the world to raise awareness of children and young people’s online safety and wellbeing.

