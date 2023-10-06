Apple has introduced SF Symbols 5 for developers with over 5,000 symbols.

SF Symbols is a library of iconography designed to integrate with San Francisco, the system font for Apple platforms. Symbols come in nine weights and three scales, and automatically align with text.

They can be exported and edited using vector graphics editing tools to create custom symbols with shared design characteristics and accessibility features. According to Apple, SF Symbols 5 introduces a collection of expressive animations, over 700 new symbols, and enhanced tools for custom symbols.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related