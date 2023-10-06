Targus announced the availability of its new collection of military-grade clear cases for the 10.9-inch Apple iPad (10th Generation Series).

The collection includes a Click-In Clear Case with Kickstand, Pro-Tek Clear Case, and VersaVu Clear Rotating Case, each offering varying levels of protection and functional features that range in price from US$39.99 to $54.99.

The Click-In Clear Case + Kickstand has a shock-absorbent tray with wrap-around bezel and reinforced corners in a slim design. Its built-in kickstand flips out to offer hands-free viewing in multiple angles while in landscape mode. It also features an integrated holder for an Apple Pencil or stylus.

The new Pro-Tek Clear Case has a shock-absorbent tray with wrap-around bezel, covered buttons, and reinforced corners, plus a protective folio cover, all in a clear-back design. The case’s bi-fold cover flips open into a stand, allowing for multiple viewing angles or typing positions.

The VersaVu Clear Case features a shock-absorbent tray with wrap-around bezel and reinforced corners, plus a protective folio cover to safeguard the screen. The VersaVu’s patented 360-degree rotation creates virtually any positioning option and transitions smoothly between portrait and landscape views, according to David Dorantes, director of Product Marketing, Targus.

Deep grooves anchor the edge to ensure stability, and precision cutouts provide easy access to the device’s buttons, ports, and camera lenses, he adds.The VersaVi Clear Case also has the integrated holder for an Apple Pencil and is designed with “audio-boosting scoops.”

The new Clear Collection is available for sale now in the US on Targus.com and through participating retailers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related