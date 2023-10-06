The upcoming Apple Vision Pro will support screen mirroring via AirPlay or FaceTime, according to code found in the beta 4 release of visionOS 1.0.

MacRumors says that “this suggests that users will be able to mirror their Vision Pro display to an external monitor or TV, or share their view with others through ‌AirPlay‌ or ‌FaceTime‌.” Other headsets like Meta Quest have similar features which can help to reduce the feeling of isolation of the headset user from others.

The US$3,499 (and higher) “Spatial Computer” is due to arrive in early 2024. However, apparently it will only be available in limited quantities at first. VisionOS is the operating system for the Apple Vision Pro.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related