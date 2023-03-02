Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment announced a new kids museum experience based on “Jane,” the forthcoming 10-episode mission-driven series inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The exhibit will be called “Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience” and will post up in April inside the California Science Center as well as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.

Produced in partnership with Flying Fish Exhibits, “Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience” offers kids and families the chance to learn about the North American honey bee, fly in a replica of Jane’s high-tech pod vehicle, collect pollen, evade predators and climb onto a custom-built, kid-sized model of a bee. This spring will also see the release of the companion book set Jane’s Endangered Animal Guide, which will be released on April 11.

About ‘Jane’

The 10-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14. Here’s how “Jane” is described: Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related