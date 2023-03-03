Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From AppleInsider: European Union regulators have amended the Digital Markets Act to include new provisions that would compel Apple to make iMessage accessible.

° From the Wall Street Journal: Apple has blocked an update of the ChatGPT-powered app as concerns grow over AI’s potential harm.

° From 9to5Mac: The latest Apple Pay promotion lets you earn a discount at Pizza Hut for a future order.

° From iMore: Following on from Argentina’s historic soccer World Cup win in Qatar, Lionel Messi has purchased 35 24K gold iPhone 14 Pros for his teammates and staff.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Joe Kissell finishes the discussion of the 9th edition of “Take Control of iCloud” with some updates on iCloud for Windows, details on one feature of iCloud, what can happen and why, and why you need to be VERY careful with it. (Part 2)

