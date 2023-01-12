Synology has announced the new 2-bay Synology DiskStation DS723+, the smallest expandable option in its lineup of all-in-one solutions for home offices and small businesses.

Powered by the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the DS723+ offers comprehensive solutions to protect and manage business data, easily collaborate on documents, access files remotely, and monitor physical assets, all within a compact desktop format, according to Michael Wang, product manager at Synology.

The DS723+ can scale up to 7 drive bays with a DX517 expansion unit when more capacity is needed. Users can also upgrade performance thanks to the option to add 10GbE connectivity and M.2 NVMe SSD drives through the built-in PCIe slot to enable fast caching or create additional all-flash storage pools.

The DS723+ delivers file management and sharing with Synology Drive, which combines cross-platform file access with the privacy offered by on-premises storage. For teams working remotely and businesses operating across multiple locations, site-to-site file syncing is also available to mirror content between Synology devices.

Hybrid cloud capabilities provided by Synology Hybrid Share allow users to merge the benefits of on-premises and cloud by storing cold data in the cloud while keeping frequently accessed files cached on the local device for access at LAN speeds, says Wang.

Windows and Linux systems, Hyper-V/VMware VMs, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace accounts can be backed up onto the DS723+ using Synology’s Active Backup Suite, protecting critical or sensitive data against ransomware and other cyberthreats.

For an increased level of protection, users can also create backups and point-in-time snapshots of the data stored on the NAS, which can then be secured offsite on another server or in the cloud.

With support for more than 8,300 validated IP cameras and ONVIF devices, the Synology Surveillance Station VMS can turn the DS723+ to a video management system that privately stores footage on site. Users can set up and manage up to 40 cameras through a customizable interface, and even overlay floor plans or Google Maps/OpenStreetMap maps when monitoring larger or multiple building environments.

The Synology DS723+ is available starting today through Synology partners and resellers worldwide at an manufacturers’s suggested retail price of US$449.99. For detailed information, go to the product page.

