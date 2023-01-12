Just one week into the new year, Apple has filed projects totaling IS$240 million for an expansion of its north Austin, Texas campus, reports My San Antonio.

Capstone Phase Two AC09 and Capstone Phase Two AC07, as the projects are called, are a four-story and a five-story building, respectively, set for construction at 6900 Parmer Lane. Between the two buildings, Apple is adding 419,441 square-feet of office space. Construction begins for both buildings on September 30 of this year and have an estimated completion date of March 30, 2025.

All told, Apple plans to build three million square feet of offices on Parmer Lane, with room for up to 15,000 employees. The tech giant has been a major player in Austin for a decade. Since 2013, the firm has manufactured its Mac Pro device in the city, and with 7,000 workers in the area, Apple ranks as Austin’s seventh-largest employer, according to the Austin Business Journal.

