Apple has promised to enhance disclosures about why it kicks certain apps off the App Store, following claims that the tech giant’s secretive decision-making process threatens freedom of expression in countries such as China and Russia, reports Ars Technica.

Activist investors secured the commitment from Apple earlier this month, the article adds, quoting three unnamed “people familiar with the agreement.” Last March nearly a third of shareholders at its annual meeting backed a resolution calling for greater transparency in its relations with foreign governments.

Apple has been criticized for caving into the demands of some governments. the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article) reported in July 2021 that Apple and other tech companies had registered for licenses in Indonesia that gives local authorities “flexible” and “rubbery” powers to censor content. The tech giant has also been repeatedly accused of capitulating to China and Russia on such matters.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related