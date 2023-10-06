Raycon Global has expanded its Power Tech line-up with the launch of the company’s first GaN Charger: the US$59.99 Magic 100W GanN Charger.

It’s designed to protect your gadgets from overcharging and overheating without compromising the charging speed and increasing convenience with four universal charging ports. According to the folks at Raycon Global, its features include:

High-powered charger with three Type-C ports and one USB-A port to charge different gadgets simultaneously

Two USB-C ports offer the full 100W maximum, with the third USB-C port and the USB-A port offering up to 30W

Cooling technology ensures your gadgets won’t overheat or overcharge, allowing you to charge fast and with confidence.

Includes a foldable plug to prevent accidental damage to the adapter

Lightweight and more compact than the standard 100W chargers

It’s also compatible with numerous Raycon products, including the recently launched Magic 180 Cable and Magic 180 Cable Pro, as well as any Raycon earbuds.

